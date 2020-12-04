Natixis Invests $238,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,071 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,488,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 101.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,010,000 after purchasing an additional 279,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after purchasing an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $241.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.82.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

