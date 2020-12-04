Natixis Invests $269,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

