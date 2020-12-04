Natixis Makes New $233,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in NiSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,314 shares of company stock valued at $150,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

