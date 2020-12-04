Natixis Makes New $296,000 Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Natixis acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 564,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 246,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after buying an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

