Natixis Makes New Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Natixis bought a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in iQIYI by 80.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after buying an additional 1,126,247 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA cut shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

