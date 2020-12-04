Natixis Makes New Investment in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Natixis acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.57%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

