Natixis Purchases New Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 14.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 28.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 71.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CODI. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 4,297 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.