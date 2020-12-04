Natixis Purchases New Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 914,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.