Natixis Reduces Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 152.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $591,135.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $1,444,135.09. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $6,031,651. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.