Natixis Sells 1,878 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Under Armour by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

