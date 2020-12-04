Natixis Sells 19,450 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

