Natixis Takes $224,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Natixis bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The Macerich by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Macerich by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. ValuEngine downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

MAC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

