Natixis Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGO. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $860.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

