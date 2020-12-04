Natixis Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

