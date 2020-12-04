Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) PT Lowered to $3.75

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $4.25 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NNA opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $59.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.08. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

