NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.05. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 1.50% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

