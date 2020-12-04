NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $61.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.