Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 29,680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,746,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,590,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,025.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

