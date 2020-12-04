Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy Sells 1,645 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NBIX stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.