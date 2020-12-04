Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $129,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,935.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $2,200,937. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

