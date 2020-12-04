NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.51 Million

Equities analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report sales of $193.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.10 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $528.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 2,548,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 293.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,156,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 862,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 626,300 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 547,285 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

