NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Shares Up 25%

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) shot up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 2,378,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 505,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

