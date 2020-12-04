Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,176.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3,025.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

