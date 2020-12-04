Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,332,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,025.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.