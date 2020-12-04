Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 430.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 289.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

