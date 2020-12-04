Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.57. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,594,240 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

