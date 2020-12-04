O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,858 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NODK. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 633,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NI by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NI by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered NI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $16.55 on Friday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.85 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.22%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

