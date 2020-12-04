O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,629 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 130.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 66,377 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 56.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.