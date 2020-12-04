O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $102,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $39.27 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

