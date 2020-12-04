O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $304.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $305.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.29.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

