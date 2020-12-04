O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of -663.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.