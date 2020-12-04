O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

