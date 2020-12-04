O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $102,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $630.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

