O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LifeVantage worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 228,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 545,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFVN stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.60.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

