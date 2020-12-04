O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,911,344. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

