O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FedNat worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in FedNat by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedNat by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in FedNat by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedNat news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. bought 51,230 shares of FedNat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $258,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,794 shares of company stock worth $297,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNHC opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. FedNat Holding has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. FedNat’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNHC. TheStreet lowered shares of FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

