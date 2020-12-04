O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 49,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $209,600.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,252 shares of company stock valued at $902,207. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

