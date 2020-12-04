O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,025.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

