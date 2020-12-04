O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ScanSource by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SCSC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $666.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.37.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

