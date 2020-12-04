O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $383.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $839,750. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

