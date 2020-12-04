Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

