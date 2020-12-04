Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAF. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Get Siltronic AG (WAF.F) alerts:

FRA WAF opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.49.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.