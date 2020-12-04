Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) Shares Gap Down to $14.16

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $12.83. Opes Acquisition shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 314 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a PE ratio of -125.18 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPES. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Opes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opes Acquisition by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES)

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

