Oppenheimer Comments on American Express’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.89. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

NYSE:AXP opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.