Oppenheimer Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

