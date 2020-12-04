Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.22. Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16.

About Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property covering an area of 1,734.10 hectares located in the San Martin De Loba. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

