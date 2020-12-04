Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Cut to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

OVID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

