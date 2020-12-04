Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Insider Sells £136,919.64 in Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total value of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

OXB opened at GBX 860.35 ($11.24) on Friday. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 899 ($11.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $677.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 832.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 813.46.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

