PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 2,378,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

