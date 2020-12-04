PagerDuty (PD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PagerDuty (NYSE: PD):

12/1/2020 – PagerDuty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – PagerDuty is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

11/17/2020 – PagerDuty is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2020 – PagerDuty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

10/8/2020 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating.

10/7/2020 – PagerDuty is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PD opened at $32.36 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

Get PagerDuty Inc alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after buying an additional 2,308,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after buying an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.